Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 461 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kristin Papesh purchased 483 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,941.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,177.83. This represents a 6.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,950.04. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FBIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of FBIN opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.60. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.