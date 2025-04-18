Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.36 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,067.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,400.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

