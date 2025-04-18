Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,289,000 after purchasing an additional 415,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $85,908,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,837,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,575,000 after acquiring an additional 190,450 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,647,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,072,000 after purchasing an additional 26,098 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,485,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,213,000 after buying an additional 371,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $26.56. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.93.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.