Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 380.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,874 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,413,356 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $85,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,088 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,774 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,707 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,570,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 518,411 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 982.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,088 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 237,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 0.5 %

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.26.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

