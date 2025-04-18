Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,210 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,778 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Transocean alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of RIG stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 313,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,327.20. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price target on Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RIG

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.