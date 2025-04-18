Bank of Montreal Can Buys 496 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1,794.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.84. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $96.50.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.07). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 70.37%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

