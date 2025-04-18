Bank of Montreal Can Buys 8,601 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,592,000 after buying an additional 10,754,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,261,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,458,000 after buying an additional 99,358 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,827,000 after buying an additional 58,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $323,542,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $76.58 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

