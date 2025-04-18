Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,911,107 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Viavi Solutions worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 836.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 14,323 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $160,990.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,877 shares in the company, valued at $628,057.48. The trade was a 20.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James L. Veler, Jr. sold 13,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $149,944.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,164 shares of company stock valued at $411,122 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.86 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

