Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,198 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,484.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.37.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

