Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASR opened at $289.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.82. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $357.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.54 by ($0.06). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $449.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

