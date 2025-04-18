Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,544,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Encompass Health by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Encompass Health by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $78.53 and a 12-month high of $104.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.19.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 15.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHC. KeyCorp increased their price target on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EHC

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.