Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 185.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 50,799 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 32,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In related news, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $34,029,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares in the company, valued at $502,706,900.67. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares in the company, valued at $11,399,269.45. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Up 1.1 %

FCFS stock opened at $121.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.24 and a twelve month high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

