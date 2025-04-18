Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 90.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 197,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,747,000 after acquiring an additional 76,875 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $326.50 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $441.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.97 and a 200 day moving average of $329.58.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total value of $898,087.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,946.08. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.46, for a total value of $3,914,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $28,185.12. The trade was a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,868 shares of company stock worth $32,093,700. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

