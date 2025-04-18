Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $285,209.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,901.60. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Reeder sold 307,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $11,527,273.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,712.36. This represents a 36.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 551,303 shares of company stock valued at $20,752,583. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Chewy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of CHWY opened at $35.18 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

