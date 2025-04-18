Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 280.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,308 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,026 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 330,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

