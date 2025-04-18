Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.46 Million Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 41,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W cut DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cannonball Research cut DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $31.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,910.02. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.