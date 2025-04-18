Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CROX. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.11 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.62.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CROX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

