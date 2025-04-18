Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 502.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $35,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,749,892.78. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $161.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.47. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.66 and a 52-week high of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Stories

