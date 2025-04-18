Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,858.49, for a total value of $2,129,829.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,426,699.78. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MKL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,702.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,767.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,839.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,749.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,420.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,063.68.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.