Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 3.1 %

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

