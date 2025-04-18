Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Saia by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $334.55 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.50 and a 1 year high of $624.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Saia from $557.00 to $422.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.39.

In other Saia news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,500. The trade was a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. This represents a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

