Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.62 Million Stake in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIRK. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Birkenstock by 642.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Birkenstock stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31. Birkenstock Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $385.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIRK. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Birkenstock from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

