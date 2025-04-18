Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 33,773 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 49,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 26,344 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 488,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FND opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.31. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $126.74.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

