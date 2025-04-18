Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,033,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,325,000 after buying an additional 68,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,826,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,518 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,084,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,356,000. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.31. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $1,517,633.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,037.50. The trade was a 32.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,755.06. The trade was a 19.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,324. Insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.