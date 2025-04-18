Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Howard Hughes by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HHH stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average is $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $983.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.18 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

