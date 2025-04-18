Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 250,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $221.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.76. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.68 and a 1 year high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.14.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

