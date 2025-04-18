Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $18,146,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Nicholas J. Elliott sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,731,270. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total value of $1,547,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,698.64. The trade was a 49.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CACC opened at $472.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 20.33 and a quick ratio of 20.33. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $409.22 and a 1 year high of $614.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.73.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 29.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

