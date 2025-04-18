Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $1,241,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.21. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $207.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

