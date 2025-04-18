Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $850,613,000 after acquiring an additional 54,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,681,000 after acquiring an additional 43,088 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 604.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 647,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 555,656 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 632,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $79,619,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,853.04. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVLT opened at $149.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $190.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Commvault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.