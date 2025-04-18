Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 72,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rubrik by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 1,329.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at $11,462,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 434.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,911,000 after buying an additional 272,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Stock Performance

NYSE:RBRK opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.79. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $80.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBRK. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $1,773,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 381,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,031,190.42. The trade was a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $2,431,502.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413,033.15. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,167,897.

Rubrik Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

See Also

