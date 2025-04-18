Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 508.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average of $95.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $113.07. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 45.18%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

