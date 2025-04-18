Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,853,000 after purchasing an additional 52,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth about $8,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after acquiring an additional 38,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,908,000 after acquiring an additional 30,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 125.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LANC shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

NASDAQ LANC opened at $189.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.36. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $202.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.43 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,250,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,447,386.36. This represents a 23.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

