Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 442.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 73,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 46,229 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.0 %

H&R Block stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.32%.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.