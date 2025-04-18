Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 97,455 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kirby by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,762,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $186,488,000 after buying an additional 28,259 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,293,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,620,000 after buying an additional 48,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kirby by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,042 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 848.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 352,144 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $133,866.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,697.45. The trade was a 18.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $132.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

