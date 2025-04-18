Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,501,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 852,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,227 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PSK opened at $31.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

