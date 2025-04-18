Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,880 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,287,000 after buying an additional 115,875 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 68,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 43,475 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 16.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 711,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 102,769 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Argus raised Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

Wendy’s Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ WEN opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $20.65.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $574.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.17 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. Equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Wendy’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.