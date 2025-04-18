Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $28.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.