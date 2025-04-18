Bank of Montreal Can Sells 167,610 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 167,610 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $161.89 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.73 and a 12-month high of $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.64.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 42.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.81.

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $585,508.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,374.96. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $349,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,866.92. This trade represents a 10.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,507 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

