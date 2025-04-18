Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,453 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWT. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWT. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

