Bank of Montreal Can Sells 32,503 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4,423.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,480,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,087,000 after buying an additional 2,425,576 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,922,000 after purchasing an additional 37,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,714,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,020,000. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,968,000.

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.58 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

