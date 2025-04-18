Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,739 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,091 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMFG. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of SMFG opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.