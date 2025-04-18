Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,713 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,331 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 12.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,008,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,122,000 after acquiring an additional 107,827 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Matador Resources by 81.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 139,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,916,000 after purchasing an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,200 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $57,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,380. This trade represents a 4.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn W. Stetson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $53,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,540.80. The trade was a 1.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,769 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.74. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

