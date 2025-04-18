Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,813,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,517,000 after purchasing an additional 345,837 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,292,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,455,000 after buying an additional 1,444,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Celsius by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after buying an additional 1,585,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,928,000 after buying an additional 104,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $75,535,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,947.82. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CELH. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Celsius from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.47.

Celsius Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $37.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $98.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 84.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

