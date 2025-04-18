Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Belden by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Belden by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $131.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $1,619,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,939,527.05. This trade represents a 11.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $275,448.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,599.11. The trade was a 9.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,774. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

