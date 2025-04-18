Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,394 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,662,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,952,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 141,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,534,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,134,000 after buying an additional 121,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $18.32 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $48,086.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,680.90. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,652 shares of company stock valued at $116,971. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

