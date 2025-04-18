Brokerages Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) PT at $9.06

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OPRX shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of OptimizeRx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other OptimizeRx news, Director James Paul Lang purchased 321,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,700.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 389,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,835.20. This represents a 472.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in OptimizeRx by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in OptimizeRx by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

OPRX opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

