Brokerages Set Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Target Price at $64.11

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.11.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Veritas upgraded Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources
Teck Resources Stock Performance
TECK opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 0.81. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $55.13.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Teck Resources Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.0879 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
See Also
