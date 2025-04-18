Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,599,000 after buying an additional 41,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Brunswick by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,578,000 after buying an additional 109,728 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,305,000 after acquiring an additional 100,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. DA Davidson raised Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Brunswick Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,632.43. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

