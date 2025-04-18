Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Glj Research raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Get Our Latest Report on CCJ

Cameco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. Cameco has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $62.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $188,595,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,876 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cameco by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,966 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cameco by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,088,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,393,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,266 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.