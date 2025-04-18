Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,231,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 821.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after acquiring an additional 340,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 175,737 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 339.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 143,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 111,034 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

